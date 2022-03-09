GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores City Schools unveiled plans for a new location for Gulf Shores High School.

The announcement of the new school came on Tuesday night during a board meeting. The new school will be a part of the school system’s 10-year master plan. The current campus is located on 15th Ave, while the new campus will be located on the Foley Beach Express at the corner of Coastal Gateway Blvd.

The plan calls for the middle school to move to the current location of the high school and the elementary school will move to the location of the current middle school campus.