Gulf Shores Tropical Storm Warning, hurricane watch remains in effect

Unedited News Release

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores officials continue to monitor the developments of Tropical Storm Sally. As of the 11 a.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020, advisory issued by the National Weather Service., a Tropical Storm Warning, Hurricane Watch and Flash Flood Watch remain in effect for the Coastal Baldwin County area, which includes the Gulf Shores and the Fort Morgan peninsula, due to the expected impacts from Tropical Storm Sally.

The new forecast track has shifted slightly to the west, which keeps the hurricane-force winds and most significant storm surge west of our area. However, a small shift back to the east cannot be ruled out due to weakening steering currents. Therefore, be prepared for possible short-fused adjustments, which could have further negative impacts to our immediate area. Regardless of the track shift, a dangerous rainfall and flooding event is expected. Significant rainfall totals in the amounts of 10 to 15 inches and tropical storm-force gusts (40 -50 mph) are anticipated through the duration of the storm, which could begin as early as Monday morning.

These conditions will present a high risk of dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding for low-lying areas. Residents living along the Fort Morgan Peninsula, Plash Island, other low-lying areas, and those residing in mobile homes, campgrounds and RV parks should take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

A limited amount of sand is available for residents at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex, located at 19025 Oak Road West. Sand bags and shovels will not be provided but can be purchased at local hardware and home improvement stores.

Residents are asked to make sure they have a current Hurricane/Re-entry Pass in all of their vehicles. Per City of Gulf Shores Resolution 5642-16, once a Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Gulf Shores area, re-entry/beach parking passes are no longer distributed to any residents, businesses or other entities. Passes will be able to be purchased or picked up at both City Hall and the Gulf Shores City Store until 5 p.m. today, and during regular business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As you prepare for the storm, please take the following precautions and to continue to monitor this situation very closely:

· Pick Up Yard Debris – All yard debris should be picked up in advance of a storm, including cleaning draining ditches. Do not place any debris by roadways.

· Secure Outdoor Furniture – All patio and outdoor furniture should be secured in advance of a storm.

· Know Your Elevation – You must know your elevation in order to understand if your location will be impacted by storm surge. Find your elevation online at viewer.nationalmap.gov/viewer.

· Gather Information – Keep a list of local emergency contact information. Find contact information at https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/556/Emergency-Management.

· Plan and Take Action – Be sure to have a safety plan in place for you and your family. This includes planning for essential medications, contact information, food, water and pets.

For the latest updates and advisories, continue to follow local media and the National Weather Service Mobile at https://www.weather.gov/MOB for continued weather updates. The City of Gulf Shores will continue to share updates through our City’s website and on our social media channels. To receive updates via email or text message, please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov and click on “Notify Me.”

LATEST STORIES