GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Almost as soon as you start your vacation it seems it’s over, and then the traffic jam begins.

“People check out, they want to go home, they’re checking in they want to come in but they all seem to come in at the same time,” says city engineer Mark Acreman. That could cause gridlock if not for the computers and cameras that make up the traffic control center for the city of Gulf Shores.

“This is the brains of the traffic signal system,” says Acreman showing off a tiny office with a big job. “We can monitor all the traffic signals along Highway 59, Highway 180 and Beach Boulevard which is Highway 182.”

With the click of a mouse, they can determine how long a driver sits at a red light, when they can turn and how fast they will get where they’re going. Twenty-seven cameras monitor traffic flow around the clock. “We can anticipate when we know we are going to need more cycling when we’re going to need more green time for northbound or southbound depending on the time of day.” Or maybe, even which day. According to Acreman, Friday, Saturday and Wednesday are now the busiest traffic days in Gulf Shores during the summer season.

So, the next time you pull up to a Gulf Shores intersection and wonder if someone is watching you, there is a good bet they are and it is all about keeping traffic flowing.