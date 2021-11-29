Gulf Shores to hear from public on proposed lodging tax increase

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Happening Monday afternoon in Gulf Shores, a special called city council meeting to hear concerns and suggestions about raising the city’s lodging tax to pay for important infrastructure.

The city is proposing a three percent increase in the lodging tax. That would raise the city’s overall rate for hotel and vacation rentals to 16 percent, making it one of the highest on the gulf coast.

Mayor Robert Craft believes raising the lodging tax is the best option.

“We think it is the most effective way to move forward on this because most of the things we want to do with this is supporting the tourism industry.”

Of course, realty groups are against the move fearing it will push tourists to neighboring vacation markets.

The city estimates the increase would generate around $7 million that would be used to fund the 10 year capital improvement plan that includes road and bridge projects schools, parks and a new public safety building.

Citizens will have two more opportunities to voice their opinion at city council meetings Dec. 6 and 13. The council plans to vote on the issue Dec. 13.