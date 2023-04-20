The following article contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A local tattoo artist is facing several new charges for an alleged sexual assault at his workplace.

Daniel Crain, 45, was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center on Wednesday, April 12 on two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of attempted rape and one count of intimidating a witness.

Crain was initially arrested in this case in August 2022 on a single sexual abuse charge.

According to the initial arrest report, officers went to Patches Tattoo & Emporium a little before 3 a.m. on August 28, 2022 and found a woman “unconscious on the south side of the building.”

The report says a witness walked into the business and found the victim “bent over a tattoo chair nude from the waist down and the suspect behind her.”

First responders made note of injuries to the woman’s arms and legs, which the report says “made them believe she may have been restrained.”

WKRG News 5 spoke with Patches owner Janley Woerner-Miarka who told us Crain was let go last Friday.