GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area.

Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to a “shots fired” call. BCSO at the time suspected the call might have been a prank.

Gulf Shores Police determined on Friday that the call was a “swatting” prank.” “Swatting” is when someone reports a false emergency to get law enforcement, particularly SWAT teams, to respond.

Gulf Shores Police said the case is still under investigation.