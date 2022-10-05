GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A morning full of cheers, laughs and lots of smiles as students with Gulf Shores City Schools took part in the International Walk to School Day.

Staff, parents and even pets were invited to join students as they walked to school, reminding them of the importance of maintaining one’s health and physical fitness.

Gulf Shores City Schools Board OF Education Vice President, Kevin Corcoran said it’s important that a child and teacher are progressing mentally and physically.

“One of the true values of Gulf Shores City Schools is that we develop self-reliance by incorporating the student’s physical, mental emotional and social wellbeing into the learning environment,” Corcoran said.

Administrators with Gulf Shores City Schools are finding new and diverse ways to promote the well-being of staff and students.

Gulf Shores Superintendent Matt Akin is thrilled to enable more physical activities for every school day.

“One of our core values is health and fitness and we have a committee, that’s been working for over a year, so we are working on eating healthy, exercise, and so it’s not only our kids but it’s our staff as well and today was about involving our community,” Akin said.

Last year, the school system built a state-of-the-art bicycle barn offering students at Gulf Shores Elementary School a chance to ride a bike to some of their classes.

“We incorporate biking, through the back country trail, into our science environment, lots of things going but we really believe in the physical well-being of a child,” Corcoran said.

Representatives with Gulf Shores City Schools tell us the school system is focused on the mental and physical health of students and teachers…including physical exercise and other activities in their curriculum.