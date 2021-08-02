Gulf Shores still unsure if masks will be required in new school year

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has released its recommended guidelines for returning to school later this month.

Masks should be worn in schools and the Covid distancing rule should apply.

The city of Gulf Shores school system has been waiting on those guidelines before deciding how they will move forward. School starts in just over a week and while Baldwin County school students know they will have to wear masks, Gulf Shores students still are unsure.

Superintendent Matt Akin says that decision will be up to the school board which meets later this week. He says the ADPH guidelines involve more than just masking up. “It really comes down to quarantining and close contact when it comes to vaccinated students or faculty also whether or not you’re wearing a mask. So that’s something certainly different. Again, the other thing that is different is that it is recommendations as opposed to requirements.”

Akin says his board will meet later this week to discuss the ADPH recommendations and hopefully have a decision later this week.