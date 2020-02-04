Gulf Shores set to approve Hangout Fest permit

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Hangout Festival organizers met with Gulf Shores city officials this week to discuss conditional changes to the yearly permit.

While Hangout Fest is contracted to run in Gulf Shores through 2025, the festival still needs to go through an annual permit-approval process. This year, that process was more thorough than years past. Because of enhanced community complaints, as well as the fruition of more development projects in the city, city officials had some mandates they wanted Hangout to address before the city moved forward.

Those requests included mitigating noise, keeping festival-goers off residents’ property, working with local businesses and streamlining parking, among other things.

You can see the full list of the city’s requests, as well as how Hangout organizers plan on mitigating past problems here, by scrolling down to the Recreation and Cultural Affairs section.

These items were discussed at Monday night’s work session. The vote on the permit will take place next week.