ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — With a 4.0 grade point average and a 32 score on her ACT, Gulf Shores High School senior Kaysheri Haffner has a lot to be proud of. She also has $10,000 to help pay for college, thanks to The Wharf Scholarship.

Runner up Madison Lipke of Orange Beach High School was given $500. They were selected from more than 60 applicants from across Baldwin County.

Rev. Larry Woods said Haffner is “a blessing to the community, a mentor to other students, maintains a demanding course load and is a good person with a deep soul. She’s a servant leader, destined for great things.”

Haffner has been leading for a long time. At age eleven, she founded Helping Hands Gulf Shores, a non-profit that raises to help children in need. Since 2016, she’s helped raise more than $55,000.

What’s next for Haffner? She plans to study law at the University of Florida.

This is the third year The Wharf has awarded this scholarship. Last year, a Spanish Fort High School senior won.

“The Wharf is proud to continue our scholarship program for the third year,” said Kristen Hammack, management team leader, The Wharf. “Kaysheri exemplified the characteristics of an ‘exceptional student,’ and we are proud to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to

our community. Each of the applicants were standout students and have shown a positive attitude while prioritizing their many hours of studies and community involvement. The Wharf believes in supporting our future leaders and citizens of Baldwin County and commends the Class of 2023 for their achievements.”

The scholarship is part of The Wharf’s Anchor Campaign. Applications for the 2024 scholarship will open in January 2024. For more about The Wharf and its charity giving campaign, visit. alwharf.com.