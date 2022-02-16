ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The 30th annual Seafood Festival and Car Show is kicking off Feb. 19 in Orange Beach.
The festival will feature some of the best foods along the Gulf Coast including:
- Crawfish pistols
- Crawfish Boil
- Shrimp tacos
- Red Beans Rice
- Surf and Turf burgers
- Seafood gumbo topped with fried okra
- Crab Cakes
- Crab bites
While you’re enjoying the great food, you can walk around and see the 100 arts and crafts booths that will be lined along The Wharf. The festival will also include a car show and golf cart raffle where residents have the chance to win a free golf cart.
The Festival and Car Show will be held Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Wharf in Orange Beach.
The festival is free to all and parking will be available, it is $25 to enter the golf cart raffle. For more information, click here.