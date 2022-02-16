ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The 30th annual Seafood Festival and Car Show is kicking off Feb. 19 in Orange Beach.

The festival will feature some of the best foods along the Gulf Coast including:

Crawfish pistols

Crawfish Boil

Shrimp tacos

Red Beans Rice

Surf and Turf burgers

Seafood gumbo topped with fried okra

Crab Cakes

Crab bites

While you’re enjoying the great food, you can walk around and see the 100 arts and crafts booths that will be lined along The Wharf. The festival will also include a car show and golf cart raffle where residents have the chance to win a free golf cart.

The Festival and Car Show will be held Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

The festival is free to all and parking will be available, it is $25 to enter the golf cart raffle. For more information, click here.