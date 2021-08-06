Gulf Shores schools requiring masks to start school

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — This school year it seems along with book bags, pencils and paper, school students are also opting to get shots of the COVID=19 vaccine.

“I’m just not good with needles but it wasn’t bad at all,” said Noble Naugle while waiting the mandatory 15 minutes after getting the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

Three hundred doses were administered at this clinic at Gulf Shores High School Friday. A third of those getting vaccinated was Gulf Shores students.

As they prepare to return to school next week, Superintendent Matt Akin confirmed masks will be required.

“Beginning Monday in all our school buildings we will require masks when school starts,” Akin said. “It will be for grades 2-12. Same thing on school buses and any school activity that is inside at other locations. Outside activities won’t require masks.”

Not something Naugle wanted to hear.

“I’m not a big fan of the mask but if I have to wear it to help, I will wear the mask,” he said.

His mom Rachel was hoping vaccinations would be enough.

“I just don’t want them smothered by the mask,” she said.

But Akin says with numbers of new infections on the rise, masks are the best option.

“The number one goal is to keep them safe and healthy and in-person instruction is what we need,” said Akin.

He hopes by Labor Day they will be able to make masks voluntary.

So, add masks to the list of school supplies this year,

“It’s his senior year and I just want him to have as normal a year as possible,” says Rachel Naugle.

Learning to adjust to Covid 19 seems to be a lesson already being taught before school ever starts.