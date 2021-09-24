Gulf Shores schools go ‘mask voluntary’ as COVID cases decline

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools students and staff will have the choice whether or not to wear masks when they return to classes on Monday, Sept. 27.

Superintended Matt Akin made the announcement in a letter Friday afternoon.

Akin said the decision comes as COVID-19 cases trend downward. This week, the school district had five total cases.

“Masks are still highly recommended,” Akin said. “It is also important that each of us continues to practice hand washing and respiratory etiquette (covering coughs and sneezes) to minimize the spread of infectious illness.”

Masks are still required on buses, per CDC rules.

In addition to Gulf Shores, Baldwin County and Saraland schools also updated their mask policies.

