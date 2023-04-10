GULF SHORES (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores City Schools district was placed on “heightened awareness” Monday morning due to a nearby domestic situation, according to social media posts from the school district.

According to the posts, Gulf Shores Police added extra officers around schools as a precaution.

The domestic situation was reported several blocks away on E. 23rd Avenue, police said.

The initial posts from the school district were made around 10 a.m. Monday. The district posted an update at around 10:30 a.m. that the domestic situation was resolved and the “all clear” was given to all schools.