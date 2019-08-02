Gulf Shores school renovations include new playground, gym

If the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project continues to move forward, there is a proposed toll of $6 each way. This could have a big impact on local business owners, who have employees who cross the Bay each day for work.

Some small business owners have multiple employees who cross back and forth, and if this proposed toll is put in place, it could cost them a lot more to operate, which could result in that cost being passed on to you, the consumer.

"It's going to affect everybody's business," said Phillip Spencer, owner of Boogie Knights DJ Service.

Paying a $6 each way or $90 a month to cross Mobile River and Bay is going to hit some small business owners hard.

Spencer said, "I know some people who are furious about it, as I sort of am."

And some will have to pay even more than others because that fee only applies to Class 1 vehicles-- cars, pickup trucks, and motorcycles-- not to larger trucks.

"It could easily be between $20,000 to $25,000 annually in terms of what we could be facing just in toll charges, let alone what our manufacturers and our vendors could be looking to roll to us on the end cost. So at the moment, it's hard to say how high that could actually become," said Justin Harris, owner of Harris Electric.

So it's a trickle-down effect that could affect businesses like Adam Penn's electrical supply company.

"It's not only going to hurt my business, as far as my customers, my contractors, if they're across the bay, they might not come back over here to buy from me. They're going to buy across the Bay," said Penn, owner of Consolidated Electrical Distribution.

Someone has to eat that cost.

"For any trade really, they're going to have to roll it to their end users so the cycle never tends to stop," said Harris.

Melissa Crow, who owns America's Swimming Pool Company, agrees.

She told Cherish Lombard, "We would probably have an increase in $3000 to $5000 a year, minimum just with those tolls. It goes down to your customer."

That's something business owners don't want.

Crow said, "We would probably try to make every effort not to have to make those trips and to conserve our costs. But, you know, that's easier said than done."

Penn added, "Nobody's for the toll. Nobody in here that I've talked to is for it. There's always another solution."

Officials with the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project tell News 5 there were 14 alternatives, but according to Edwin Perry, Mobile River Bridge Project Director, "The main thing that was against those alternatives were they didn't meet the purpose and need, and the cost to put in those alternatives exceeded the for-built alternatives we narrowed it down to."