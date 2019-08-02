Gulf Shores school renovations include new playground, gym

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores is now one week away from opening to students as its own, independent school district.
News 5 has extensively covered their decision to split from the county’s school system.
Ever since the split was legally made official on June 1, crews have been renovating all of the campuses. Those upgrades include a new playground, refurbished gym, a re-vamped pickup and drop-off system, among others.
