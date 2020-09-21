Gulf Shores restaurant to serve first responders free breakfast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Tacky Jack’s Gulf Shores restaurant plans to serve first responders free breakfast Monday from 7 AM – 11 AM.
They say, “This is just a small token of our appreciation for the marvelous job they have done caring for our community through Hurricane Sally!”
Coffee and sausage or bacon biscuits will be served. The restaurant is located on 240 E 24th Avenue.
