GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The weather can change at any moment. and it’s important to have a plan to get you through a storm. Grant Brown with the City of Gulf Shores says now is the time to prepare, even if your area looks to be in the clear from Hurricane Ian.

“People who have lived here for a long time understand what will it hurt to go to the store, pick up a few extra food items to put in your pantry for the ‘just in case.’ Might not be this storm, but we still have a long way to go with this hurricane season,” Brown said.

Baldwin County is the fastest growing area in the state. This hurricane season is the first for some of the newer residents. New resident Sue Jacoby has her plan in place.

“We have some water, we bought a gold fortified home and then we are going to put the shutters on and just stay connected to the news,” said Jacoby.

Gas stations in Baldwin County have been busier than normal because residents and visitors are thinking ahead and getting gas just in case.

William Ray is visiting Gulf Shores with his family, all the way from Shreveport, Louisiana. He says he may have chosen the wrong week to come to the beach.

“We decided to fill up when we saw all the cars lined up,” Ray said.

The Baldwin County Emergency Management says they have had no request and no plans at this time to open a shelter for storm evacuees.

The City of Gulf Shores encourages all residents and visitors to stay weather aware and always be prepared no matter what.