GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– Gulf Shores city officials encourage residents to pick up hurricane re-entry decals before it’s too late.

A hurricane preparation expo was held Wednesday, June 23, at the Gulf Shores Civic Center for locals and new residents. City officials said it’s important to have these hurricane decals in the event of an evacuation. Residents with the decal are able to come and go as they please during an evacuation.

Grant Brown, the Recreational and Cultural Affairs Director of Gulf Shores suggests any resident living in Gulf Shores full-time should have a decal.

“So it’s really important that you have one of these,” said Brown. “The other thing to remember is if we have a storm event, and active storm in the Gulf of Mexico, our city by ordinance discontinues the distribution of these, so it’s the type of thing that you don’t want to wait in order to have one, you’ll want to go ahead and get one now.”

In order to pick up a decal, residents must show proof of residency along with an official Identification card. Decals are available at the Gulf Shores City Hall Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.