Gulf Shores residents can get rid of unwanted items at recycling event

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores is hosting a recycling drive starting Dec. 27 for residents. 

The city’s recycling drive allows residents to safely dispose of items that aren’t usually accepted at the Drop Off center. 

Accepted items include:

  • Electronics 
  • Fluorescent Light Bulbs 
  • Paint

Residents are encouraged to attend the recycling event since it is the last scheduled for this year. 

You can drop off your items at Drop Off Recycling Center at 160 W. 36th Ave. in Gulf Shores from Dec. 27 to Jan. 7.

For a full list of acceptable and unacceptable items, click here.

