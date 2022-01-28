GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores will be having its 35th Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, Feb. 26.

As part of the celebration, city residents who show proof of residency can get four trees of their choosing from the following varieties:

Catalpa – Catalpa bignonioides

Overcup Oak – Quercus lyrata

Red Maple – Acer rubrum

Pecan – Carya illinoinensis

Hoptree – Ptelea trifoliate

Ashe Magnolia – Magnolia ashei

The trees are potted in one-gallon containers and are ready for planting. Residents will also get a brochure with specific information on the trees they choose.

Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Arbor Day celebration will operate as a drive-through event to maintain a safe environment for participants.

The purpose of Arbor Day is to encourage citizens to plant trees. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, the organization leading this tree-planting effort, Arbor Day was officially proclaimed in 1874 by Nebraska’s Governor Robert W. Fumas. Following the proclamation, the celebration quickly spread to all 50 states and most countries around the world.

Although National Arbor Day is set for April 29 of 2022, several states observe this day at different times of the year.

The Arbor Day event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Gulf Shores Elementary School.

City residents interested in participating in the event may call 251-968-1166.