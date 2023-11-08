GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores shared progress on its beach restoration project’s progress in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews finished the western section of the first segment, which stretches from 900 West Beach Blvd. to W 12th Street. They will move to the eastern section, which stretches from 900 West Beach Blvd. to Gulf Place.

This is a before-and-after picture, the top being before and the after being on the bottom, posted on the city’s Facebook page (City of Gulf Shores Facebook page).

“In just over a week since dredging commenced, an impressive 237,178 cubic yards of sand have been meticulously restored to our beautiful beaches,” the post reads. “The dedicated crews are consistently delivering an average of 31,000 cubic yards of sand each day and working 24/7 to complete this project as quickly as possible.”

The city encouraged beachgoers to be cautious when going to the beach and to stay away from active search areas.

More information on the beach restoration project can be found online or by calling the city’s Emergency Management Department at 251-968-2425.