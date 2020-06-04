Gulf Shores prepping for possible Cristobal impacts this weekend

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Gulf Shores is preparing for potential impacts over the weekend from what should become Tropical Storm Cristobal.

As of Thursday morning surf was calm and yellow flags were flying at the main beach in Gulf Shores. Purple flags are also flying, but at this point no red flags.

“Right now there are forecast for seas up to 8 feet on Saturday so we are watching those long range forecasts and keeping an eye on it. If we do start getting heavy surf we’ll upgrade the flags to whatever’s appropriate. If that means closing the water for the safety of those enjoying the beach then that’s what we’ll do,” said Melvin Shepard, Beach Safety Officer with the City of Gulf Shores.

City officials continue to monitor the situation with the National Weather Service in Mobile. As of Thursday morning projections show about 5+ inches of rain falling in the area over the weekend as Cristobal inches closer to the Gulf Coast.

The storm system is expected to make landfall to our west at this point, but city officials still expect to see dangerous rip currents and high surf as the weekend progresses.

WKRG will continue to monitor the updates and forecast models and we’ll bring you the very latest as it becomes available.

