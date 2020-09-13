Gulf Shores prepares for Sally

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — In Baldwin County, members of the Emergency Management Agency have already begun discussing safety plans ahead of Sally. In a sure sign a storm is on the way, a city tractor hauls one of several lifeguard stands off the public beach in Gulf Shores. People on the beach are trying to remain optimistic.

“So we should be good just make sure all lose things are up stay on high ground and we should be fine,” said Janet Turner who just moved to Gulf Shores. Ike Williams tractor makes the rounds on the beach as well, as the surf is whipped up, he picks up heavy boxes of beach rental gear and moves them to safety for the fourth time this year.

“In the 40 years I’ve been on the beach, this has been one of the most active years of course 2020 has been a crazy year all around with COVID and back to back storms, I’ve been through oil spills and hurricanes but 2020 is going to go down in the history books for sure,” said Ike Williams with Ike’s Beach Service. Beyond the shore, Officials with Baldwin County’s EMA held their first conference calls Sunday, eyes not just on the gulf but local waterways that could flood.

“We can’t afford to lose anyone over this, you need to know there’s a flood threat for the area, it’s deadly we need you NOT to go into the water at all,” said Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood.