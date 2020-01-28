Gulf Shores Police want help to identity this woman

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police and Foley Police are looking for the woman seen in these photos. Police say she is wanted for the unlawful use of a credit card.

Police say she used the credit card at Walmart in Foley and at Walmart in Gulf Shores.

Please call 251-978-9835 if you recognize the woman on surveillance.

