Gulf Shores Police want help to identity this woman

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police and Foley Police are looking for the woman seen in these photos. Police say she is wanted for the unlawful use of a credit card.

Police say she used the credit card at Walmart in Foley and at Walmart in Gulf Shores.

Please call 251-978-9835 if you recognize the woman on surveillance.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories