GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a fraud suspect. Joseph Francis Carpenito is wanted for 3 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and maybe targeting golf course areas.

GSPD says on Monday, May 16, they received a report of a theft from a golf course in the area on May 13. One of the stolen items was a credit card that was used at multiple locations in a short amount of time. Carpenito was identified with the help of a neighboring agency. Carpenito has an active warrant for theft of property in the first degree out of the Fairhope Police Department stemming from a theft that occurred at a golf course there.

Carpenito was last seen driving a dark-colored Infiniti SUV and is also known to drive a White 2007 Chevy Avalanche. If you have any information about where Carpenito may be please call Detective Justin Schulz at 251-968-9838.