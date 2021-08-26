Gulf Shores Police say scammers are targeting residents by phone

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police are warning residents of a scam that seems to be circulating in the area this week.

“We have received information that someone is calling residents and leaving messages identifying themselves as an officer with the Gulf Shores Police Department (GSPD), telling them they need to call back concerning an ongoing juvenile issue,” the post read Thursday.

GSPD wants to assure residents this is not a legit call. If you’ve received this call and have become a victim of this scam you’re asked to call Gulf Shores Police.

