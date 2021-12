GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from Target multiple times.

The police department shared images captured from the store’s surveillance cameras. The man was seen leaving the store on a golf car and driving towards the Craft Farms subdivision.

If anyone can identify the man or has any information, call Detective Sgt. Corcoran at 251-968-9785.