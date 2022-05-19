GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Gulf Shores Police Department are asking for help in locating a man wanted for three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Joseph Francis Carpenito is accused of stealing a credit card from a golf course and using it at multiple different businesses in the area. Neighboring agencies were able to help GSPD to identify Carpenito. He also has a current warrant for first-degree theft of property out of the Fairhope Police Department from a theft at a golf course in their jurisdiction. Officials said they believe Carpenito is targeting golf courses in the area.

Gulf Shores Police say Carpentino was last seen driving a dark-colored Infiniti SUV and is also known to drive a White 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche.

If you have any information on Carpenito’s whereabouts, you are asked to call GSPD at (251)968-9838.