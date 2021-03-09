Gulf Shores Police K-9 tracks, captures suspect of stolen truck

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) Some excitement this morning along Fort Morgan Road in Gulf Shores after a business owner spots a truck he says was stolen by one of his employees.

That work truck was spotted parked beside a seafood market in the 15 thousand block of Fort Morgan Road. As police were being called, Joshua Orzehoski was seen running from the truck into a nearby neighborhood.

Gulf Shores Police set up a perimeter around the Twin Pines neighborhood and tracked Orzehoski with police K-9 Mara he keyed in on the backyard of a home off of Twin Pines Circle. Police Sgt. Jason Woodruff says Orzehoski was given commands to surrender but he did not. He is currently being treated for his wounds at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and will be charged with theft once he is released.

Orzehoski is also wanted in Tennessee on assault charges.