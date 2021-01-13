Gulf Shores police issue warrant for Foley contractor accused of home repair fraud

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores police have issued an arrest warrant for a Foley contractor who they say defrauded homeowners out of deposit money for construction work.

The investigation started in June 2020. After completing the investigation, police issued a warrant for 29-year-old John McCadden from Foley. McCadden is the owner of McCadden’s Fence and Construction Services.

Since the investigation started, detectives have found more victims where McCadden has defrauded them out of deposit money for contracted work. A second warrant was recently issued on McCadden for an additional count of Home Repair Fraud.

The GSPD is now working with neighboring agencies that have had reports of McCadden doing similar fraudulent activities in their towns. The Gulf Shores Police Department is actively looking for McCadden. If anyone has information on his current whereabouts, call Det. Michael Hoguet at 251-968-6841.

