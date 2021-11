GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police are conducting a death investigation after a medical call Wednesday morning in the 300 block of East 24th Avenue.

A spokesperson for the police department told WKRG News 5 the death is “suspicious” but says that doesn’t necessarily mean it is criminal.

Police say a family member called medical units around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.