GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department is on the scene after they were called to a burglary in progress Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called after a resident came home to find a burglary in progress. Gulf Shores Police found the subject. He was taken into custody and officers are investigating on scene.
The burglary happened Tuesday, Aug. 23, at a home in the 2200 block of West Beach Boulevard in Gulf shores, according to a Facebook post from the GSPD.
Gulf Shores Police took to Facebook to inform residents about the heavy police presence near West Beach Boulevard.
