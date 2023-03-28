The video above is a news report aired Tuesday morning before police identified a suspect.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting a person Monday night in Gulf Shores has been identified by the Gulf Shores Police Department.

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley, 21 of Fairhope, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

Two other adults and a juvenile have also been charged with disorderly conduct stemming from the fight that led to the shooting.

Gulf Shores detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and said more charges may come at a later time. Everyone involved is believed to live in Baldwin County.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. Monday. Originally, officers said the shooting occurred at The Hangout; however, they later revised this and said it took place outside of The Hangout at the entrance of Gulf Place.

The shooting allegedly started because of a fight that broke out between teenagers and adults.