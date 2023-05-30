GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — If you drive down Highway 59 in Gulf Shores, you may notice bikes are a popular way of transportation. As much as they are used around town, Gulf Shores Police wants to warn and remind bicyclists the rules of the road.

Carl Wittsruck, Public Information Officer with Gulf Shores Police says they’ve noticed locals and tourists not following general biking rules.

“Under Alabama state law, a bicycle cannot be ridden on a sidewalk, it must be ridden on the roadway,” said Wittstruck. “It should be ridden in the direction of traffic, with the flow of traffic, they must follow all applicable traffic laws and regulations, stop lights and stop signs.”

Another rule when riding a bike here in Gulf Shores, is if you are under the age of 16, you have to wear a helmet.

“Sidewalks are preserved for pedestrian traffic, so that’s why bicyclists must ride on the roadway,” Wittstruck said.

Wittstruck says bicyclist who break the law can face the same consequences as motorists.

“You could get a summons if you violated, let’s say, a traffic law or regulation, but again, we prefer to have education as the best source of education for everyone, and then if you are on a bike and you have been drinking, it is possible to get a DUI,” Wittstruck said.