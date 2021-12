Gulf Shores Police asking help in identifying man wanted for questioning

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in regards to a felon theft.

The felony theft occurred on Saturday, Dec 18 at the Gulf Shores Walmart.

Anyone with information on the man pictured above is encouraged to call Det. CSgt. Harris at 251-968-9836 or the GSPD Communications Center at 251-968-2431.