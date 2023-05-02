GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals involved in a single-car crash on State Park Road Monday, according to a Facebook post.

The driver was killed and two passengers suffered “serious injuries” just before 3 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

Traffic homicide investigators said the driver and passengers are Hispanic males, 20 to 30 years old. They are believed to be Honduran nationals, according to the post.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2017 Chevy Silverado 1500 with Alabama license plate 5958BJ7.

Anyone with any information or details in reference to this incident is urged to call Sergeant Chad Lambert at 251-968-2431.