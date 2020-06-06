Gulf Shores Police ask public for more information regarding missing 54-year-old man

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — 54-year-old Marty D. Kent was reported missing early Saturday morning in Loxley.
Officers say he has undergone some recent medical treatment that causes him to become confused.
“He left his condo in Gulf Shores on 6/4/2020 to get dinner and he hasn’t returned. He’s driving a Green 2006 Ford F150 with gold trim. The passenger side running board is missing and the truck has lots of fishing poles in the bed. The truck has Arkansas plates,” say GSPD.
Kent’s last known location by officers were in Loxley around 3:40 a.m.
GSPD say the majority of reports they’ve received place him in the Stockton area or possibly in the Ft. Walton Beach area.
