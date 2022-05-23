GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department had a busy weekend during the Hangout Music Festival. There were a total of 133 arrests at the festival.

187 charges were handed out at the Hangout Music Festival, 127 of which were for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance. The breakdown of the arrests is as follows:

OffenseTotal
Possession of Marijuana 1st2
Intent to Distribute 5
Warrant – Alias2
Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance127
Public Intoxication14
Criminal Trespass 3rd1
Disorderly Conduct1
Underage Possession of Alcohol 2
Resisting Arrest6
Possession of Marijuana 2nd16
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia2
Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement Officer3
Attempt Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance1
Attempt Theft1
Criminal Trespass 2nd4

This list is a compiled total from all law enforcement agencies that helped with the festival.