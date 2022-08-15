GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Gulf Shores is working to adopt a transportation plan. With more people choosing to call Gulf Shores home, city leaders are concerned about traffic.

To combat the influx of new residents and annual visitors, city officials want to add another lane to southbound County Road 59, while North Waterway Boulevard East would be extended. A pedestrian bridge is also in the works.

“To make it safe for our citizens and visitors, we are going to be building a freestanding pedestrian bridge, kind of adjacent to tacky jacks that will allow pedestrians to safely cross the ICW,” said City of Gulf Shores Engineer, Mark Acreman.

The pedestrian bridge will start at the 90-degree turn on Canal Road and go across the Intercoastal Waterway, ending on East Second Street, next to Lulu’s.

After adopting this transportation plan and submitting it to the state, Gulf Shores is eligible for a percentage of a gas tax, which could be used a funding for these projects.

“Right now we are estimating that revenue stream to be about $100,000 a year and it grows as our population grows so as we grow, the amount of tax money that we will collect, we will be able to get more and more,” said Acreman.

Phase one is set to begin this fall. All projects are slated to be finished by 2024.