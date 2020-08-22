Gulf Shores plans another weekend council meeting Sunday ahead of two storms heading to the Gulf Coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Everyone is keeping an eye on storms heading to the gulf coast including elected leaders in Gulf Shores. Members of the City Council met for a rare Saturday meeting to talk about possible action ahead of tropical weather. Families hit the beach Saturday in Gulf Shores, some because of impending tropical weather.

“We saw the storms coming, I said let’s go ahead and get things loaded up, go relax before we may not be able to for a while,” said Wesley Boswell from Foley. Some are concerned about the potential storm impact.

“Because of the waves of the sea, the surge and the winds,” said Orlando Contreras from New Orleans. A lot of people are glad the projections aren’t worse.

“I don’t like storms coming here but it one’s coming here, I want a small one, Category 1,” said John Nipper from Elberta. Amid the nice beach day, Gulf Shores City Council members met Saturday and took no action on evacuations or delaying local elections as the storm tracks moved west, away from south Baldwin County. City officials in gulf shores saying the rare Saturday meeting was necessary in case things got worse. Another factor is the fact that this area hasn’t seen a major storm since Hurricane Ivan 15 years ago and Gulf Shores has a lot more new people since then.

“[Storms are] much more challenging than you normally think not just challenging living through the storm but challenging getting pack up, getting supplies ready whether you’re going to stay here you have to be ready and prepared,” said Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft. Gulf Shores officials are prepared to meet again Sunday afternoon. A meeting is scheduled for 12:30 tomorrow.