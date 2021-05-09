Gulf Shores PD warns “the boot” possible for repeat parking offenses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Small business owners in the Mobile area looking to give their efforts a boost have a chance at Money Fest. Often the biggest challenge for small business owners is funding. Money fest is happening this Thursday a free, daylong symposium on demystifying money.

"Money’s intimidating for everyone no one likes to talk about money we’re not going to get into the nitty-gritty of your specific finances during this event but it helps you to know how to look at your finances and how to prepare for where you’re going," said Innovation Portal Program Coordinator Jessica Wofford. A common question among small business owners is how to get funding.