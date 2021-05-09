Gulf Shores PD warns “the boot” possible for repeat parking offenses

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — With fewer “free parking” options available this season in south Baldwin County, members of the Gulf Shores Police Department are warning drivers to adhere to parking rules. A Facebook post from the police department Saturday showing a vehicle with a wheel boot has been getting a lot of responses online.
The post says “Remember to make sure you have a valid permit to use the Resident /Property Owners lot. This vehicle received the boot and a ticket after logs showed repeat parking offenses.”