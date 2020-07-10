Gulf Shores PD, U.S. marshals searching for 37-year-old man

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Asa Hamilton Goode.

On July 10, police detectives served search warrants at Goode Realty offices in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Goode is currently wanted for the following:

– 2 counts Criminal Impersonation

– 1 count Theft of services 1st

– 1 count Theft of services 2nd

– 1 count Theft of services 4th

Goode is believed to be traveling with a small child in a white 2014 Mercedes GL450 bearing Alabama plate LNG4UA. A person claiming to represent Goode told detectives that Goode has left the area. Based on that information, Gulf Shores Police are working with the United States Marshals Service to locate him.

This is an ongoing investigation in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Gulf Shores detectives would like to speak to other victims and/or witnesses. If you have information regarding similar interactions with Asa Goode, call Detective Nick Corcoran at 251-968-2431.

