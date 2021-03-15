Gulf Shores PD issues 82 tickets during busy weekend

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Thirty-five-year-old Kelcey Turner was back before a judge facing almost a dozen child pornography charges with more likely to come according to Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock. "We're just scratching the surface on this case there are a lot of images, there are over a hundred images."

That's not all investigators found. In court, the assistant district attorney told the judge investigators discovered an infant-sized sex doll, a daybed set up with stuffed animals and recording devices. "He had a lot of devices and toys and things that were disturbing in nature," says Bullock.