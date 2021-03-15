Gulf Shores PD issues 82 tickets during busy weekend

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — 163 traffic stops in a three-day period has the Gulf Shores Police Department (GSPD) taking to social media.

In a post on Facebook, GSPD says they are tired of the trucks with loud music, mufflers and careless driving.

ARRESTS MADE:

  • Traffic Stops – 163
  • Citations Issued – 82
  • Arrests Made – 34
  • Parking Tickets Issued – 30

*Arrest Categories* March 12 – March 14

  • 21GS05097 – Public Intoxication BCSO Arrest – Warrant for Failure to Appear BCSO Arrest – Warrant with BCSO
  • 21GS05126 – Public Intoxication / Domestic Violence 3rd (Assault)
  • 21GS05133 – Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol / Possession of Marijuana 2nd / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Possession of Synthetic Drugs
  • 21GS05144 – Public Intoxication
  • 21GS05145 – Public Intoxication
  • 21GS05039- Public Intoxication
  • 21GS04960 – Pistol without a Permit
  • 21GS04975 – Domestic Violence 3rd Criminal Mischief, BCSO Warrant BCSO Arrest – Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • 21GS04989 – Disorderly Conduct
  • 21GS04991 – Underage Possession of Alcohol
  • 21GS05008 – Underage Possession of Alcohol BCSO Arrest – Underage Possession of Alcohol BCSO Arrest – Underage Possession of Alcohol
  • 21GS04982 – Public Intoxication21GS05036 – Underage Possession of Alcohol, Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  • 21GS05036 – Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • 21GS05036 – Underage Possession of Alcohol
  • 21GS04803 – Underage Possession of Alcohol BCSO Arrest – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  • 21GS04812 – Underage Possession of Alcohol
  • 21GS04817 – Possession of Marijuana 2ndBCSO Arrest – Possession of Marijuana 2nd21GS04841 – Underage Possession of Alcohol
  • 21GS04848 – Underage Possession of Alcohol BCSO Arrest – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
  • 21GS04856 – Underage Possession of Alcohol21GS04855 – Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
  • 21GS04862 – Public Intoxication
  • 21GS04862 – Public Intoxication
  • 21GS04307- Warrant for Theft by Deception 4th
  • 21GS04559- Warrant for Criminal Trespass 1st

