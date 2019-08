GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Drivers looking for a helping hand might just get it in Gulf Shores. The Police Department posted this image on their Facebook page late Saturday.

The post says someone sent them a picture of “Officer Coker” helping a driver change a flat tire during the hottest part of the day Saturday. It looks like it happened right at the Circle K on Highway 59–that’s also a heavily traveled roadway for beach vacationers.