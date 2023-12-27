GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in more than seven months the Gulf Shores Police Department has a full staff of officers and administrative employees, filling the void that’s lasted longer than expected.

“Currently, we’re at 58 sworn officers. We filled that position last week bringing us up to total strength,” said Det. Carl Wittstruck.

Aggressive recruiting is bringing more employees to the south Baldwin County law enforcement agency that, like most departments across our area, has struggled to fill every open position.

“We’ve been recruiting year-round looking for new applicants knowing the department is growing. We’ve moved our strength up 12 officers over the last four years,” he explained.

Even with the added help, additional officers will be added in the new year when two new positions are created. Those positions are part of a strategic effort to make sure the Gulf Shores Police Dept. is prepared for a busy 2024.

“This is obviously a community that has a large influx of vacationers throughout the summer, so it’s important to have that staffing so we can also meet other goals and objectives within the department. We’re looking at adding a full-time maritime unit,” said Wittstruck.

Applications are currently being accepted for the new year. The minimum starting salary for a Gulf Shores police officer is $51,924.81 – $77,887.21 for Non-Post Certified, and $54,809.52 – $77,887.21 for POST-certified officers. Click here for more info.