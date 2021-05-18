Gulf Shores PD: 31 kilos of cocaine found washed ashore at public beach

Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — An interesting find by beachgoers on a local beach this week.

Gulf Shores Police Lt. Jason Woodruff says in all, 31 kilos of the bricks of cocaine have washed up on West Beach starting Monday night. All of the discoveries have been made by beachgoers. 

GSPD, along with ALEA and federal authorities, are working together to find out where it came from. 

Authorities estimate the value of the illegal drug at over a million dollars.  

Gulf Shores Police have increased patrols on the beach.

