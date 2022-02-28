GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When the 43rd annual Mardi Gras parade rolls in Gulf Shores, it will be on the beach road, not Highway 59. “We are parading from Highway 59 on East Beach Blvd which is the beach highway from 59 all the way to the Gulf State Park Pier parking lot,” says city spokesman Grant Brown.

City leaders felt the new, mile-long route was a better fit according to Brown. “It really gives people a chance to not have to have the intrusion of shutting Highway 59 down with the volume of traffic that we are seeing on a regular basis now daily.”

Most folks who come year after year to the Gulf Shores parade already have an idea where they will park and where they will set up camp to catch as many beads and moon pies as possible but with a new parade route, “Come early, be patient cause there is going to be a lot of traffic whether there are people coming to the parade and it’s a new location so people are going to have to figure out where their new spot is,” said Brown.

A new tradition for Mardi Gras in Gulf Shores. “We’re expecting a good turnout, great weather and a whole lot of revelry going on for the kick-off as you will for Gulf Shores Mardi Gras.”

West Beach Blvd. will close at 8 o’clock Tuesday morning as the barricades go up. The parade rolls at 10 a.m.