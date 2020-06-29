Gulf Shores Original Oyster House temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores location of Original Oyster House closed Sunday because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant will be professionally cleaned and sanitized while each member gets tested.

Below is a statement from Original Oyster House:

To protect our employees, our patrons and our community, the Gulf Shores Original Oyster House closed Sunday, June 28, 2020 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID 19. The restaurant is being professionally cleaned, sanitized while each member gets tested. Our Coronavirus safeguards, which require staff members to be temperature checked prior to their shift and mandatory mask wearing, will continue to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus when we reopen. We pray our family members and our community continue to stay safe as we work through this difficult time. For further information on how we are safeguarding our employees, patrons and community as well as the CDC guidance for exposure, please visit www.originaloysterhouse.com/covid.

The Mobile Causeway location is open for dining room service. The Original Oyster House has two locations: one in Gulf Shores at 701 Gulf Shores Parkway on the Original Oyster House Boardwalk and on the Mobile Causeway at 3733 Battleship Parkway, Spanish Fort, Ala. For more information about when the Gulf Shores Original Oyster House will reopen, please visit www.originaloysterhouse.com. Original Oyster House

