GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores will be traveling down a revised new route this year.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Fat Tuesday, March 1, the parade will begin at the intersection of Highway 59 and East Beach Boulevard. The route will travel down East Beach Boulevard to Gulf State Park Pier Road.
You can see the new parade route here.
The following traffic modifications to the Mardi Gras route are:
- West Gulf Place parking lot closes at 6 a.m. parking only parade participants allowed
- West Beach Boulevard closes between Highway 59 and West 3rd Street at 8 a.m.
- Westbound traffic on East Beach Boulevard near Gulf State Park Pier diverted to State Park Road at 9:45 a.m.
- all traffic resumes as normal by 11:30 a.m.