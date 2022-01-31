GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores will be traveling down a revised new route this year.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Fat Tuesday, March 1, the parade will begin at the intersection of Highway 59 and East Beach Boulevard. The route will travel down East Beach Boulevard to Gulf State Park Pier Road.

You can see the new parade route here.

The following traffic modifications to the Mardi Gras route are: