GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — As we await some sort of resolution on the stalled bridge project in Gulf Shores, city officials in Gulf Shores have filed a legal brief to the Alabama Supreme Court asking justices not to further delay the construction of a new, toll-free, bridge to the beach.

“The existing traffic conditions on Highway 59 are dangerous. This congestion puts the safety, quality of life, and well-being of the public at risk every day,” said Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft in a news release Monday. “Unfortunately, solving these critical public safety issues and protecting the future of our beach communities are not the goals of the Baldwin County Bridge Company and the City of Orange Beach. It is clear their priorities lie only with protecting the profits they receive from operating their private toll bridge.”

The issue has increased friction between these neighboring south Baldwin cities. During Tuesday night’s Orange Beach City Council meeting, Mayor Tony Kennon defended the Baldwin County Bridge Company saying the bridge was a needed route in and out of south Baldwin and people were eager to pay the toll in order to have the bridge.

“To treat it as though it is an evil entity is really wrong and self-serving,” said Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “The state had multiple opportunities to buy that bridge during the ebb and flow of the economy over the last 20 years and chose not to.” He said the state could have eliminated the toll at any time if they stepped in.

“I do think the City of Orange Beach and elected officials are owed an apology by Mayor Robert Craft and whoever else was supportive of that in writing that press release,” said Kennon. “Hopefully, that will be the beginning of us getting back and trying to find a way to fix this.” The owner of the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge was granted an injunction by a state judge to block the construction of the new Bridge in Gulf Shores in May.